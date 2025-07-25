Fire Erupts Near UNLV Campus, Crews Respond Quickly

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Crews are responding to a building fire that broke out near the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) campus on Friday morning.

The fire was reported at approximately 8:12 a.m. in the 4600 block of Maryland Parkway, just north of Tropicana Avenue, according to the dispatch website PulsePoint.

Heavy flames and a large plume of smoke were visible coming from the building as firefighters arrived on the scene. Witnesses reported seeing the smoke from a significant distance.

No injuries have been reported so far, and authorities have not released further details about the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage.

The scene remains active as firefighters continue to battle the blaze. More information will be provided as it becomes available.