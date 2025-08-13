Fire in North Ogden Threatens Homes Amid Ongoing Wildfire Season

NORTH OGDEN, Utah — A fire broke out in the hills of North Ogden Wednesday afternoon, threatening 15 to 20 homes in the area, according to Utah Fire Info.

The fire, named the Willard Peak Fire, started as a vehicle fire and quickly spread uphill. At around 3 p.m., the blaze had consumed approximately 5 acres and was reported to be 0% contained.

Multiple fire crews and aircraft were deployed to battle the flames. Officials warned that vehicle fires can ignite wildfires rapidly and stressed the importance of vehicle maintenance and not parking on dry grass.

“Vehicle fires can spark wildfires fast — maintain your ride and never park on dry grass,” UFI cautioned in a statement.

This incident comes as some of the largest fires in Utah’s history continue to burn with little containment. The Monroe County fire has devastated tens of thousands of acres, while the Beulah fire has expanded to 3,000 acres.

In a related incident, a family recently had to escape a fire on foot while hiking and fishing, embarking on a challenging 37-mile round trip to reach safety.

The Monroe Canyon Fire, currently the largest in Utah, has spread over 70,000 acres, affecting both Piute and Sevier counties, according to the National Interagency Coordination Center for wildfires.

As firefighters tackle both existing and new fires, residents are urged to stay updated and adhere to safety recommendations.