News
Fire Rescues Miami Resident and Kittens from Apartment Blaze
MIAMI, Fla. — Miami Fire Rescue responded to a fire on Saturday evening around 7 p.m. near Southwest 12th Avenue.
Firefighters arrived to find smoke billowing from the second floor of a three-story residential apartment complex. Upon entering, they discovered an apartment engulfed in flames.
The resident had self-evacuated before emergency crews arrived and was treated for smoke inhalation. Fortunately, her kittens were also rescued, receiving oxygen and then transported to an animal hospital by friends in stable condition.
Authorities reported that no other injuries occurred during the incident. Fire rescue officials called in the Miami Fire Investigation Unit to determine the cause of the fire.
The fast response of the fire crews prevented further damage and potential injuries. The investigation will help uncover the details surrounding the fire incident.
