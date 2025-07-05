Firefighter Ambush in Idaho Leaves Two Dead, One Wounded

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — A man shot two firefighters dead and wounded a third Sunday during an incident in northern Idaho after they asked him to move his vehicle. The shooter, identified as Wess Roley, had set a wildfire prior to the attack.

Sheriff Bob Norris reported that the firefighters rushed to Canfield Mountain to battle the blaze but found themselves under fire. They took cover behind fire trucks, but two firefighters were killed, and a third was significantly injured in the prolonged shootout.

First responders called for immediate assistance, stating, “Everybody’s shot up here … send law enforcement now,” according to one dispatch. The incident lasted several hours, with the FBI utilizing cellphone data to track Roley, who later apparently took his own life.

The injured firefighter has undergone surgery and remains in stable condition, according to authorities. Sheriff Norris stated, “These firefighters did not have a chance,” and confirmed that Roley used flint to start the fire.

Roley was living out of his vehicle and expressed previous aspirations to become a firefighter. Officials have not disclosed a motive for his actions, and reports indicate that his social media was recently cleared.

As word of the ambush spread, community members gathered along Interstate 90 to honor the fallen firefighters, showing support for their families. The two victims were identified as Battalion Chief Frank Harwood, 42, from Northern Lakes Fire, and John Morrison, 52, of Coeur d’Alene Fire Department. Morrison had served since 1996, while Harwood had been with Northern Lakes for 17 years.

Governor Brad Little ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff to pay tribute to the fallen firefighters and commented, “We have never seen a heinous act of violence like this on our firefighters before.”

While the shelter-in-place order for residents has been lifted, firefighters continue to battle the blaze that had burned approximately 26 acres. The challenging terrain has complicated firefighting efforts.

Bruce Deming, a local resident, noted the danger of fires in the area and expressed concern about the circumstances leading to the shooting. Authorities continue to investigate the incident.