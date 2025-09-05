Firefighters Battle Large Blaze at Avista Stadium in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Firefighters are currently battling a large fire that broke out at Avista Stadium early Friday morning.

A KREM 2 News crew at the scene observed a wall of a building in front of the stadium collapse due to the flames. So far, there have been no reported injuries.

Otto Klein, the Senior Vice President of the Spokane Indians, reported that the fire is contained to the main concession stand. He emphasized that this building is not connected to any other structures on the property.

Fire crews from the Spokane Fire Department and Spokane Valley Fire Department are actively working to extinguish the blaze. In response to the fire, the intersections at Alki and Havana, as well as Ferry and Havana, have been blocked off to allow for emergency operations.

As the situation develops, updates will be provided by KREM 2 News.