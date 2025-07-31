Firefighters Battle Devastating Wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Lisbon, Portugal – Firefighters in Portugal and Spain remained on high alert Wednesday as wildfires have ravaged the Iberian Peninsula for several days. More than 2,000 firefighters are working to control seven major fires in northern and central Portugal, following a brief morning reprieve, according to the civil protection agency.

In Spain, two significant fires are burning in the provinces of Ávila and Cáceres. The northern fires in Portugal are of particular concern due to high temperatures and strong winds forecasted for the afternoon. In Ponte da Barca, where a fire has been raging since Saturday night, Mayor Augusto Marinho requested additional support to protect the village of Germil, which is at risk of being surrounded by flames.

“We are trying to control the situation, but the weather this afternoon could bring us some bad surprises,” said Marco Domingues, commander of the civil protection agency. The Arouca fire, which started Monday afternoon, has mobilized around 780 firefighters, with support from 267 vehicles and eight aircraft. Locals near Melres experienced distressing moments as the flames advanced.

Maria Da Conceiçao, 64, voiced her fears, saying, “It’s terrible! Last year it burned on the other side, it was crazy… and now here.” With a sky darkened by thick black smoke, some people attempted to protect their homes using hoses while awaiting rescue.

In Spain, a fire near Caminomorisco in Cáceres has already destroyed 2,500 hectares, leading to the evacuation of six hamlets as a precaution, with several roads closed. Authorities report that the evolution of this fire will depend on the winds throughout the day.

In the neighboring province of Ávila, another fire that began Monday near Cuevas del Valle has led to the confinement of the village of El Arenal. Due to extreme risk levels, both Portuguese and Spanish authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant.

Wednesday is expected to be challenging due to unfavorable weather conditions, with strong winds and temperatures potentially reaching 40°C in central Portugal. Nearly all of Portugal is under high fire alert, with fire risk classified as “maximal, very high, or high,” according to projections from the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA).

In response to these conditions, Portugal has decided to strengthen its fire fighting resources. The Portuguese government announced plans to bolster aerial support, with 76 aircraft expected to be available by August, according to Secretary of State for Civil Protection Rui Rocha.

Following the deadly fires of 2017, which claimed over a hundred lives, Portugal has significantly increased its investment in fire prevention and doubled its wildfire fighting budget. According to preliminary data from the Institute for Nature Conservation and Forests (ICNF), over 29,000 hectares have already burned in Portugal this year, which faces destructive wildfires each summer.

Experts suggest that the increasing frequency of heat waves is linked to climate change, with the Iberian Peninsula currently experiencing severe heat spells and droughts that boost wildfire risks.