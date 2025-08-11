News
Firefighters Contain Blaze at Abandoned Supermarket in Frankford
PHILADELPHIA — Firefighters in Philadelphia quickly extinguished a fire at an abandoned supermarket early Sunday morning.
The blaze broke out around 2:45 a.m. at the Thriftway Supermarket, located at Frankford Avenue and Pratt Street. Emergency crews arrived on the scene promptly and worked efficiently to bring the situation under control within approximately 15 minutes.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported from the incident. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire, but details remain scarce at this time.
Local officials are urging community members to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity in the area.
