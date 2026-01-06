News
Firefighters Injured in Five-Alarm Blaze in Ridgewood, Queens
RIDGEWOOD, Queens – Firefighters battled a significant five-alarm fire early Tuesday morning, injuring three people, including two firefighters.
The blaze erupted at approximately 3:25 a.m. on the first floor of a multi-family home located on Madison Street, near Seneca Avenue. The fire quickly spread, engulfing the building and extending to two adjacent structures.
Eyewitness video captured heavy flames shooting into the night sky. As the fire raged, an air conditioning unit was dislodged from a window and fell to the sidewalk, striking firefighters who were responding below.
Two firefighters were transported to a local hospital with significant injuries, while one civilian suffered minor injuries and was also taken to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital.
The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) dispatched over 270 firefighters and emergency medical personnel to combat the fire, which escalated to five alarms around 4:31 a.m. Firefighters faced challenging conditions as flames consumed multiple units within the three-story building.
Red Cross workers were on-site, assisting displaced residents and connecting them to immediate support. MTA buses were brought in to provide warmth while New York City’s Emergency Management agency urged people nearby to limit outdoor activity and close their windows due to the smoke.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Fire officials are expected to conduct a thorough examination once the flames are fully under control.
Recent Posts
- Ivory Coast Faces Burkina Faso in Africa Cup of Nations Clash
- Jadan Baugh Announces Return to Gators Amid Transfer Portal Speculation
- Active Shooter Reported at US Naval Base in Port Hueneme
- Rocket Lab Stock Surges Amid Growing Investor Interest
- Manchester United Considers Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for Caretaker Role
- Atlanta Falcons Fire Coach Raheem Morris After Eighth Straight Losing Season
- Granada Hosts Rayo Vallecano in Copa del Rey Clash
- Henry Cotto: The Unsung Hero of the 1984 Cubs
- Power Outage Affects Over 3,000 in South Lake Tahoe
- Transfer Portal: Babalade Leaves South Carolina for Nebraska Football
- Zeke Berry Enters Transfer Portal After Four Seasons at Michigan
- Commanders Consider Offensive Coordinator Changes Ahead of 2026 Season
- Cheyenne Boys Basketball Triumphs Over Chaparral
- Texas Senate Race Heats Up with Bitter Democratic Primary
- Roma Faces Defensive Crisis Ahead of Lecce Match on January 6, 2026
- Emily in Paris Renewed for Season 6 After Strong Fifth Season Performance
- Missouri Upsets Florida in SEC Opener with Last-Minute 3-Pointer
- 2026 Governors Ball Announces Lineup and Spotify Presale Features
- Algeria Faces DR Congo in AFCON 2025 Round of 16 Showdown
- UMass and Bowling Green Set for January 3 Basketball Showdown