Firefighters Injured in Five-Alarm Blaze in Ridgewood, Queens

RIDGEWOOD, Queens – Firefighters battled a significant five-alarm fire early Tuesday morning, injuring three people, including two firefighters.

The blaze erupted at approximately 3:25 a.m. on the first floor of a multi-family home located on Madison Street, near Seneca Avenue. The fire quickly spread, engulfing the building and extending to two adjacent structures.

Eyewitness video captured heavy flames shooting into the night sky. As the fire raged, an air conditioning unit was dislodged from a window and fell to the sidewalk, striking firefighters who were responding below.

Two firefighters were transported to a local hospital with significant injuries, while one civilian suffered minor injuries and was also taken to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital.

The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) dispatched over 270 firefighters and emergency medical personnel to combat the fire, which escalated to five alarms around 4:31 a.m. Firefighters faced challenging conditions as flames consumed multiple units within the three-story building.

Red Cross workers were on-site, assisting displaced residents and connecting them to immediate support. MTA buses were brought in to provide warmth while New York City’s Emergency Management agency urged people nearby to limit outdoor activity and close their windows due to the smoke.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Fire officials are expected to conduct a thorough examination once the flames are fully under control.