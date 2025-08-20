News
Firefighters Respond to Structure Fire Near Woods Pond in Bridgton
BRIDGTON, Maine — Firefighters from the Sebago Fire Department rushed to a structure fire in South Bridgton on Tuesday evening, August 19, 2025.
The fire broke out near Woods Pond along Route 117. The Sebago Fire Department dispatched Tank 1 to the scene to assist in battling the flames.
No further details about the fire’s cause or any potential injuries have been reported by officials at this time.
This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
Recent Posts
- Kansas State Faces Iowa State in Dublin College Football Showdown
- Red Sox Fall to Orioles 4-3 in Extra Innings at Fenway Park
- Keeneland Reschedules Fall Meet Ticket Sales Due to Technical Issues
- Trump Praises Engagement of Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity on Morning Show
- Oasis Reunion Tour Leaves Noel Gallagher Speechless
- Angela Bassett Celebrates 67th Birthday with Family and Dance
- Phreesia Earns Spots on Capterra Shortlist for 2025
- Rain Chances Increase as North Texas Faces Record Heat
- Gavin Adcock’s Reckless Driving Charges Dismissed in Court
- Madonna Celebrates 67th Birthday at Palio Horse Race in Siena
- Aaron Glenn Focuses on Jets Amid Outside Noise in First Training Camp
- Jamie Lee Curtis Goes Viral with Bold Freakier Friday Promotion
- Family of Four Found Dead in Madbury, Investigation Underway
- Filmmaking Excitement Unfolds in Providence Amid Local Sightings
- Fire Rescues Miami Resident and Kittens from Apartment Blaze
- Miami-Dade Schools and Adidas Forge Historic $13.5 Million Deal
- Target CEO Brian Cornell Steps Down Amid Sales Slump and Controversy
- Lottery Results for August 19, 2025: Major Wins Await
- Trial Begins for Donna Adelson in Dan Markel Murder Case
- Premios Juventud 2025: Nominees Announced for First International Awards Show