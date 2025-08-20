Firefighters Respond to Structure Fire Near Woods Pond in Bridgton

BRIDGTON, Maine — Firefighters from the Sebago Fire Department rushed to a structure fire in South Bridgton on Tuesday evening, August 19, 2025.

The fire broke out near Woods Pond along Route 117. The Sebago Fire Department dispatched Tank 1 to the scene to assist in battling the flames.

No further details about the fire’s cause or any potential injuries have been reported by officials at this time.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.