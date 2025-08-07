Business
Firefly Aerospace Raises $868 Million in Biggest U.S. Space IPO
AUSTIN, Texas — Firefly Aerospace made headlines today by raising $868 million in its initial public offering (IPO), marking the largest space IPO in the U.S. this year. The company, valued at $6.3 billion, demonstrated strong market interest with its IPO priced at $45 per share.
Founded in 2017, the Texas-based company focuses on affordable space transportation. In March, Firefly successfully landed its Blue Ghost lander on the moon, becoming only the second private company to achieve this feat. With over $1.1 billion in contracts and new investments from defense leader Northrop Grumman, Firefly is enhancing its role in national security, despite facing some expected financial challenges.
“This IPO signifies a renewed interest in private space ventures,” said industry analyst Mark Hargrove. “Investors are looking for innovative growth stories in tech, especially in the space sector.” Firefly’s successful debut could encourage other companies to pursue public funding, especially if the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates.
The increasing support for private aerospace companies, amid rising geopolitical tensions, is also noteworthy. U.S. agencies are pushing to diversify their partnerships beyond established players like SpaceX, aiming to bolster critical supply chains and national security operations.
As Firefly Aerospace begins its new chapter as a public company, its IPO may serve as a launchpad for further investment and interest in the aerospace sector.
