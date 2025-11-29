News
Fires, crashes and crime spark concern in Pavia’s neighborhoods
PAVIA, Italy — A series of incidents this weekend have raised alarms among residents in Pavia. On Saturday morning around 7:30, a vehicle caught fire on the Liberty Bridge while heading to the market at Piazza Petrarca. The driver escaped unharmed, and local firefighters extinguished the flames. As a result, the bridge was closed for several hours, allowing only traffic into the city from San Martino.
In a separate incident late Friday night, around 12:40 a.m., a 47-year-old man lost control of his Peugeot while driving towards Chignolo. Initial reports suggest he may have experienced a medical emergency or distraction. Emergency responders, including the Stradella Carabinieri, Lodi firefighters, and Como‘s air rescue team, transported the man to Niguarda Hospital in Milan, where he is in critical condition.
On another front, preparations for the 2026 elections are underway as the center-left coalition engages with citizens across different neighborhoods. Tomorrow at 10 a.m., “Voghera Partecipates” will host a meeting at the Polisportiva Vogherese center on Strada Granella. The coalition aims to create a shared political proposal that departs from previous city administration, inviting community input.
Additionally, a recent burglary in via Piemonte saw thieves pilfer three gold rings while the homeowners were away. They forced a window and ransacked the rooms, suggesting prior surveillance of the family’s routines. Local authorities are reviewing surveillance footage in hopes of identifying suspects, amid a growing trend of burglaries causing concern among residents.
Lastly, the “kebab war” trial concluded with over 30 years of sentences handed down. This involved several incidents of violence and intimidation in Lomellina, stemming from conflicts between restaurateurs. While no one received prison sentences, the events, including shootings and arson, drew significant police attention, marking a troubling period in the region.
These incidents highlight ongoing challenges within Pavia’s communities, prompting increased vigilance among local law enforcement and residents alike.
