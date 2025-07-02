Fireworks Facility Engulfed in Flames in Esparto, Thousands Affected

ESPARTO, Calif. — Fire crews are battling a significant blaze at a fireworks facility in Yolo County, according to Cal Fire. The fire erupted just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, releasing a large plume of black smoke visible from miles away.

As the fire ignited, emergency responders from Vacaville spotted the smoke and redirected their personnel to assist. The Winters Police Department is investigating reports of loud explosions near the site in Esparto. Reporter Andres Valle, who was on the scene, mentioned that officials evacuated the area for safety due to new explosions that could be heard.

LiveCopter 3 captured dramatic visuals as fireworks continued to ignite amid the flames, causing additional spot fires in the vicinity. Firefighters have been dispatched to manage the situation effectively.

Many local households are currently without power due to the incident. According to PG&E’s outage map, the power interruption was first reported around 5:49 p.m., affecting over 2,000 customers. The estimated restoration time is currently set for 1:15 a.m. Wednesday.

This fire remains a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.