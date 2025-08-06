First Contestant Eliminated from La Casa de los Famosos México 2025

Ciudad de México, México.- The first contestant has been eliminated from La Casa de los Famosos México 2025. During the elimination gala on Sunday, four contestants were at risk: Adrián di Monte, Olivia Collins, Elaine Haro, and Priscila Valverde. Initial predictions favored di Monte for elimination, but ultimately, it was Collins who had to leave the reality show.

The elimination gala began at 8:30 PM, following a pre-gala recap hosted by Wendy Guevara and Ricardo Marfalef, which aired at 8:00 PM on ViX. This week, Ninel Conde was saved after winning the salvation duel and earning a reprieve from public voting.

Controversy emerged during the nomination dinner when Collins confronted Conde about feeling excluded by di Monte, Priscila, and Conde herself. Conde responded, emphasizing that she distanced herself from Collins due to perceived “toxic behaviors,” leading to a heated exchange between the two.

Adding to the drama, di Monte faces public scrutiny due to ongoing allegations of violence from his ex-wife, Sandra Itzel. Social media users have called for his early elimination, with many commenting he shouldn’t have been allowed on the show in the first place.

In the nomination discussions, Dalilah Polanco was the first to address di Monte’s past issues, to which he claimed, “In a poorly told story, one is always the villain.” Another housemate, Facundo, also confronted di Monte humorously, rapping about his controversy.

The audience remained vocal online, protesting di Monte’s presence and expressing outrage over the allegations of violence detailed by Itzel since 2023. She has provided evidence including videos and screenshots, which have amplified public discontent.

When elimination results were announced, Elaine Haro was the first to be saved, expressing gratitude for a chance to continue in the show. Priscila Valverde was next, relieved and thankful for the audience’s support. However, public discontent peaked when di Monte returned to the house, with many fans sharing memes and accusations against the production for possible favoritism.

Ultimately, the first contestant eliminated from La Casa de los Famosos México 2025 was Olivia Collins.