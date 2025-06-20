News
First Day of Summer Brings Heat and Afternoon Showers
ORLANDO, Fla. — The first day of summer arrives today and it will be hot, with temperatures feeling like they are in the triple digits. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon and evening, a typical occurrence for this time of year.
The summer solstice officially occurs tonight at 10:41 PM EDT, marking the longest day of the year with almost 14 hours of daylight. Sunrise occurs at 6:28 AM, and sunset will be at 8:26 PM.
Highs will be in the low to mid-90s, but humidity will elevate heat indices, making it feel significantly hotter. Rainfall is anticipated, with a 60% coverage of showers expected, particularly in the late morning and early afternoon.
Some areas along the Florida Gulf Coast are already experiencing showers, particularly around Pierson and northern Volusia County. As the day progresses, scattered rain is forecasted for inland locations and along the coast, especially by 3:00 PM.
This weekend, conditions are expected to improve slightly. Drier air is predicted to move in Saturday, reducing rain chances to about 40% on Saturday and 30% on Sunday. Beachgoers can anticipate drier weather, although there may still be a few pop-up showers.
As this first weekend of summer approaches, it is advised to stay hydrated and take precautions against the heat, especially with afternoon temperatures expected to reach high levels. Rain chances will remain lower heading into the new workweek.
