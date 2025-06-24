First Electric Aircraft Flies Passengers from East Hampton to JFK

East Hampton, New York — Beta Technologies’ Alia CX300 has made aviation history as the first all-electric aircraft to successfully fly passengers. The aircraft completed a 130-kilometre journey from East Hampton to New York’s JFK Airport, costing just ₹694 ($8) for the trip.

The 30-minute flight, which carried four passengers, is a significant milestone for both the New York Port Authority and the broader electric aviation sector. In comparison, a traditional helicopter ride covering the same distance typically costs over ₹13,000 ($160) just in fuel.

“Charging this thing up and flying out here cost us about $8,” said Kyle Clark, founder and CEO of Beta Technologies. He added, “Of course, you have to pay for the pilot and the airplane, but fundamentally, it’s way less expensive.”

In addition to being cost-effective, the electric aircraft boasts near-silent operation. With no loud engines or fuel combustion, passengers were able to converse comfortably during the flight. This feature could revolutionize short-haul business and commuter air travel.

Beta Technologies, headquartered in Vermont, has been at the forefront of electric aviation development since 2017. The company recently raised $318 million to speed up production, certification, and commercial launch of its aircraft fleet. The CX300, built for conventional takeoff and landing, is expected to receive FAA certification by the end of this year.

The aircraft can fly up to 250 nautical miles (about 463 km) on a single charge, making it ideal for short intra-city and inter-city routes. Alongside the CX300, Beta is also working on the Alia 250 eVTOL, designed for vertical takeoff and landing.

Competition in the electric aviation sector is intensifying. For example, Archer Aviation was recently chosen as the official air taxi partner for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics and plans to launch operations by 2026, subject to FAA certification.

As cities worldwide seek cleaner, faster options for transportation, electric aircraft are emerging as a promising solution for dense urban areas and regional travel. With significantly lower operating costs, reduced noise, and zero emissions, this technology could transform urban mobility, much like electric vehicles have done for road transport.