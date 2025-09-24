Entertainment
First Gameplay Trailer of Zero Parades – For Dead Spies Released
City, State/Country – The highly anticipated gameplay for Zero Parades – For Dead Spies was unveiled today by ZA/UM, the studio behind the acclaimed game Disco Elysium. Players can now get a glimpse of the narrative-driven espionage RPG set to release in 2026 for the PS5.
In Zero Parades, players take on the role of Hershel, a skilled operant navigating a world filled with paranoia and betrayal. The gameplay showcases encounters that challenge players to make critical choices, with outcomes influenced by a unique dice-rolling mechanic.
Marketing Director at ZA/UM expressed excitement about the new gameplay elements. “We want players to feel the weight of their decisions. Failure is part of the journey in Zero Parades, and we’ve designed it to keep the story moving forward,” he said.
One feature introduced is the ‘Dramatic Encounters,’ where time slows down during high-stakes moments, allowing players to decide their next move. “This isn’t your typical spy game. You can’t rely on a quick fix. Each choice leads to different consequences,” he added.
Additionally, the ‘Exert’ button allows players to take risks on dice rolls, offering a chance to roll with advantage by adding a die to their throw. This feature introduces a new layer of strategy to gameplay.
Another captivating mechanic is ‘Conditioning,’ where players can reinforce skills that Hershel encounters in the game. Unlike Disco Elysium’s Thought Cabinet, Conditioning is designed to be quicker, reflecting the pressure an operant faces in critical situations.
Zero Parades – For Dead Spies promises to intertwine these mechanics to explore the human mind under extreme conditions. As players progress, they must balance the positives and negatives of their decisions, reinforcing the theme that being a spy comes at a cost.
The game aims to embrace failure, offering surprises after missteps, and maintaining a compelling narrative no matter the outcome. Players can wishlist Zero Parades now as they await its release next year.
