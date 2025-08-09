First Human Case of West Nile Virus Reported in New Orleans This Year

NEW ORLEANS — A resident of Orleans Parish has been diagnosed with West Nile virus, marking the first human case reported in the parish this year. This individual has the neuroinvasive form of the disease, which can lead to severe health issues.

The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed the case, stating that West Nile virus is primarily spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. In New Orleans, the southern house mosquito, Culex quinquefasciatus, is the main vector and is most active during the evening hours.

“The primary vector of West Nile virus in our region is the southern house mosquito,” the City of New Orleans said in a statement. Officials are urging residents to take precautions such as limiting outdoor activities between dusk and dawn, using EPA-approved insect repellents, and ensuring that windows and doors have proper screens.

Health officials highlighted that many infected individuals show no symptoms, but some may experience headache, body aches, and fever-like symptoms. Severe illness, while rare, is more likely to affect individuals over 65 or those with compromised immune systems.

This year, there have been a total of 10 cases of neuroinvasive West Nile virus statewide, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. Mosquito activity has surged, with 642 pools testing positive for the virus across Louisiana, including 199 in Orleans Parish.

Mosquito control efforts have increased in response to this year’s activity. The City of New Orleans is conducting regular spraying in affected neighborhoods. The next scheduled spraying is set for Friday from 8:45 p.m. to midnight in Gentilly, New Orleans East, and Lakeview.

Officials continue to advise residents to empty standing water, as even a small amount, such as that in a bottle cap, is enough for mosquitoes to breed. They also recommend using repellents with active ingredients like DEET or oil of lemon eucalyptus when outdoors.