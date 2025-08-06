First Look at Jon Bernthal’s Punisher Suit Revealed Ahead of Special

Glasgow, Scotland – Jon Bernthal‘s new look as Frank Castle, also known as The Punisher, has been revealed, and fans are excited about its comic book accuracy. The image, recently shared on Instagram, showcases Castle in all-black attire featuring the iconic white Punisher logo prominently displayed on his chest. The costume includes knee pads, a bulletproof vest, and body armor, elements seen in various comic adaptations.

The photo was taken on the set of the upcoming Punisher special presentation, slated for release on Disney+ in 2026. This special is co-written by Reinaldo Marcus Green and Jon Bernthal himself. It is expected to take place immediately following the events of the last appearance of Castle. The production is part of Marvel‘s Special Presentation series, which first launched with Werewolf By Night in 2022.

The costume reveal has ignited fans’ interest about how Castle’s new outfit will interact with new characters, particularly in the upcoming film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. One enthusiastic fan commented, “This Punisher suit going against the new Spider-Man suit is going to be peak comic book movie,” while another praised the outfit as “the best he’s ever looked.”

Recent reports indicate that filming for Spider-Man: Brand New Day is already underway in Glasgow. Along with the Punisher, fans are curious about potential updates to characters in this film, including the return of familiar faces like Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, and the addition of Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, whose role remains undisclosed.

The Punisher special is set to arrive in 2026, with Spider-Man: Brand New Day scheduled for theaters on July 31, 2026.