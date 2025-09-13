First Look at Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Unveiled in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, China — Disney has revealed the first promotional images of Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom at the Walt Disney Studios Marketing Expo. The expo, currently taking place in Shanghai, features artwork showcasing iconic characters from various franchises, including Buzz Lightyear, Mickey Mouse, and the Mandalorian.

Social media is buzzing with images from the expo, including video footage displaying laser projections of Doctor Doom on his throne. During these projections, music from the Avengers films creates an exciting atmosphere, while logos for the Avengers and X-Men appear on screen.

The promotional material also highlights new merchandise for upcoming films, including ‘Avengers: Doomsday,’ set to be released in theaters on December 18, 2026. The expo is an important platform for showcasing the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) content, and fans are eagerly anticipating the new designs.

Many fans have expressed their enthusiasm over Downey Jr.’s portrayal of Doctor Doom. The promo art shows him in a classic suit with a metal mask and green hooded cloak, resonating with the character’s comic book roots. Online discussions suggest that this design may hint at story connections between Doom and other MCU characters, such as Thor.

Although official confirmation on the design is pending, the excitement around Downey Jr.’s character is palpable. ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ will mark the return of Downey Jr. to the MCU, this time as one of its most notorious villains.

As the film approaches its release date, anticipation and speculation surrounding the plot and character interactions continue to grow. Fans are eager to see how Doctor Doom will be integrated into the MCU narrative.