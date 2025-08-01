August 1, 2025: First Quarter Moon Impacts Zodiac Signs

NEW DELHI, India — On August 1, 2025, the First Quarter Moon in Scorpio influences individual zodiac signs, creating significant opportunities for personal growth and relationship insights. This lunar event serves as a turning point, inviting each sign to confront obstacles and embrace change.

For Aries, the day presents a chance to address power struggles and emotional entanglements. It’s time to release lingering attachments and focus on self-empowerment. “Closure doesn’t always come with a bow,” an astrologer reminded, urging Aries to stop investing energy in draining relationships.

Taurus will find clarity in their relationships, particularly where loyalty has fallen short. This Moon encourages Taurus to acknowledge their needs and choose partnerships that reflect their true self.

Gemini is urged to evaluate their daily habits, particularly ones that feel unsustainable. Experts advise slowing down to listen to one’s body, suggesting that discomfort might reveal deeper truths.

Cancer individuals should tap into their creative side, as this Moon reignites passions that may have been suppressed. A return to nature is recommended as a way to reconnect with joy.

As Leo faces inner turmoil despite an outwardly steady life, this event challenges them to redefine their concept of home and legacy. The Moon’s light shines on inherited responsibilities that no longer serve them.

Virgo is prompted to express their true thoughts without fear of judgement. The First Quarter Moon calls for an authentic voice, even if it feels uncomfortable.

Libra’s focus should be on self-worth and boundaries. The Moon encourages them to assess where they may have compromised their values in pursuit of peacekeeping.

For Scorpio, this is a time of transformation. Astrologers emphasize the importance of confronting fears head-on, marking a pivotal moment for personal growth.

In Sagittarius, introspection is vital today, bringing the chance to honor feelings that have remained unexpressed. A quiet morning free from distractions may provide the clarity needed.

Capricorn may feel compelled to realign their goals with long-term vision. This phase allows them to redefine what success means individually.

Aquarius is likely to experience friction with authority figures today. Astrologers suggest embracing this pushback as an opportunity for deeper self-understanding.

Lastly, Pisces is encouraged to explore philosophical questions that stretch their beliefs. This Moon invites them to let go of outdated perceptions and embrace new truths.