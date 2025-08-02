First Quarter Moon Shines Brightly on August 1

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Tonight, August 1, the moon reaches its first quarter phase, appearing as a half moon with 52% illumination. This phase, occurring during the eighth day of the lunar cycle, allows moon gazers to enjoy several lunar features.

As the moon rises in the afternoon and sets around midnight, observers can look to the southern sky to see prominent features such as Mare Serenitatis, Mare Tranquillitatis, and Mare Crisium. In the Northern Hemisphere, these lunar seas will appear on the top right, while they are visible on the bottom left in the Southern Hemisphere.

Using binoculars enhances the view, revealing more details such as the Endymion Crater and Mare Nectaris. A telescope will show even more, including the Linne Crater and traces of the Apollo 11 and Apollo 16 landing sites. The next full moon is set for August 9.

NASA explains that the phases of the moon are determined by its 29.5-day orbit around Earth. As the moon moves, the angles between the moon, sun, and Earth change, affecting the sunlight hitting its surface. This orbital cycle creates eight distinct phases: New Moon, Waxing Crescent, First Quarter, Waxing Gibbous, Full Moon, Waning Gibbous, Last Quarter, and Waning Crescent.

The first quarter moon phase is a point of action in the lunar cycle, advocating for progress on intentions set during the New Moon. Astrologically, it occurs in the sign of Scorpio, which many believe intensifies emotions and promotes introspection.

“People may call this a half moon, but it is technically a quarter of the way through its monthly journey,” said a representative from NASA. “This is a time to evaluate how far you’ve come and adjust your path moving forward.”

As tonight’s moon rises higher in the sky, observers are encouraged to relish this celestial event and reflect on how the lunar cycle’s phases can influence personal goals and emotions.