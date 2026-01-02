First Supermoon of 2026 Set for January 3

Palm Springs, California – Stargazers are in for a treat as the first supermoon of 2026, known as the “wolf moon,” will light up the night sky on January 3. This full moon will appear larger and brighter than usual due to its close approach to Earth, making it an exciting event for both amateur and seasoned astronomers.

The supermoon is set to reach its peak illumination at 5:03 a.m. ET on January 3, but enthusiasts can enjoy its beauty on the evenings of January 2 and 3. This phenomenon occurs when the full moon coincides with its perigee, the point in its orbit where it is nearest to Earth. During this event, the moon can look up to 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than a micromoon, its fainter counterpart.

For the best views, it’s recommended to watch the moon rise in the northeast at sunset and set in the west at sunrise. The moon’s appearance can seem particularly striking near the horizon, a visual effect known as the moon illusion, where it looks larger while rising or setting. Generally, it glows a warm orange when it is low in the sky due to the scattering of light through the Earth’s atmosphere.

Additionally, celestial observers can also catch a glimpse of bright Jupiter and the winter constellation Orion, which will be nearby on January 3. Saturn will also make its presence known in the southwest sky during moonrise.

This year’s first supermoon coincides with the Quadrantid meteor shower, which peaks on the night of January 3-4 and is known for its bright fireballs. While the bright light from the supermoon will obscure many meteors, some of the brightest Quadrantid meteors can still be seen, particularly during peak activity hours from midnight to dawn.

To photograph the supermoon, photographers are encouraged to use a tripod and telephoto lens to better capture its size, especially during the dramatic orange-hued moonrise. Smartphone users should utilize their optical zoom to achieve similar results.

Despite optimal conditions, California weather may present challenges. The National Weather Service predicts mostly cloudy skies across much of the state, but spots like Borrego Springs and Joshua Tree National Park might offer clearer views.

With this supermoon being the only one until November 2026, it’s a perfect opportunity for both casual viewers and serious photographers alike to take part in this stunning astronomical event.