First Trailer for Aztec Batman Revealed at Comic-Con

San Diego, California – Fans at San Diego Comic-Con got a sneak peek at the animated film, Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires, during the Warner Bros. Home Entertainment panel on Thursday. The first trailer was launched, presenting a fresh take on the iconic character.

Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires reimagines the Batman mythos through 16th century Mesoamerican culture. The storyline centers on Yohualli Coatl, a young Aztec boy whose father is killed by Spanish conquistadors. To warn King Moctezuma and his high priest, Yoka, Yohualli escapes to Tenochtitlán.

At Tenochtitlán, he trains in the temple of the bat god Tzinacan, developing tools and weapons to fight back against the invasive forces. Throughout his journey, he meets significant characters like the fierce Jaguar Woman and the captivating Forest Ivy.

The film features a talented voice cast, including Jay Hernandez known for Hostel and Suicide Squad as Batman, and Raymond Cruz from Breaking Bad. The Spanish version, titled Batman Azteca: Choque De Imperios, includes the voices of Horacio García Rojas, Omar Chaparro, and Álvaro Morte.

Juan Meza-Léon directs the film, which is based on a screenplay by Ernie Altbacker. Producers include José C. García de Letona, Fernando De Fuentes S., Carina Schulze, Aaron D. Berger, Jim Krieg, and Kimberly S. Moreau. The movie has a runtime of 89 minutes and is rated R due to violence and bloody imagery.

Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires will be available digitally in the U.S. on September 19 and will be released on Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD, and DVD on September 23. The release will feature both English and Spanish-language versions. Viewers can expect special features on both physical and digital copies.

“Even with all your training, I still can’t defeat them,” Yohualli expresses to his mentor about the impending conquistadors, highlighting the film’s nuanced approach to themes of power and colonialism.