First Trailer for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Unveiled in Theaters

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — The first trailer for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film, The Odyssey, was unveiled this week. The teaser, described as a “mythic action epic,” is currently showing in theaters alongside Jurassic Park Rebirth.

Though the film is still in production and won’t be released until July 17, 2026, the trailer was not officially shared online. Nolan is known for his preference for cinematic experiences, as evidenced by the earlier release strategy for his Oscar-winning film, Oppenheimer. However, the trailer quickly surfaced on social media due to smartphone recordings, despite Universal’s intentions for an exclusive theatrical debut.

The unexpected early release of the trailer has raised eyebrows. While some might consider it premature, Universal likely aimed to leverage the anticipated success of Jurassic Park Rebirth, expected to open with at least $100 million at the box office.

The teaser begins with atmospheric shots of a dark ocean, accompanied by voiceover referencing Zeus and a character reflecting on a past king. Audiences see Tom Holland portraying Telemachus, the son of Odysseus, speaking with an unnamed character portrayed by Jon Bernthal.

“I have to find out what happened to my father,” Telemachus declares. Bernthal’s character queries others for tales regarding Odysseus, highlighting the legends surrounding him.

Additional snippets depict a figure presumed to be Matt Damon as Odysseus, alongside glimpses of a vibrant cast including Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, and Robert Pattinson.

With a budget of $250 million, The Odyssey is poised to be the most expensive film of Nolan’s career, filmed entirely using IMAX cameras, a technique not yet employed for such an expansive project. The classic tale follows Odysseus as he navigates a perilous journey home following the Trojan War.

Filming began in February at various locations including Greece, Morocco, and Italy, creating excitement for this adaptation of a timeless epic.