Entertainment
First Trailer for ‘Y: Marshals’ Reveals Kayce Dutton’s New Mission
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — CBS has released the first full trailer for its upcoming series, ‘Y: Marshals‘, which is set to premiere on March 1, 2026. Luke Grimes returns as Kayce Dutton, continuing the story from the popular series ‘Yellowstone.’
The trailer opens with Kayce reflecting on his turbulent past. “I fought every day to get out from under the weight of the Yellowstone,” he says. “I’ve lost my teammates, my parents, even my brothers. I know sometimes good men have to do bad things. But I’m trying to find a new beginning.”
In this new chapter, Kayce Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals in Montana, where he combines his cowboy skills with his experience as a Navy SEAL to enforce justice. The official logline describes his mission: “With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana.”
The cast also features Logan Marshall-Green, Arielle Kebbel, Ash Santos, Tatanka Means, and Brett Cullen. Notably, several members from ‘Yellowstone’, including Brecken Merrill, Gil Birmingham, and Mo Brings Plenty, will reprise their roles.
Spencer Hudnut, who is executive producer and showrunner, wrote the pilot episode, which is directed by Greg Yaitanes and also produced by franchise creator Taylor Sheridan. Paramount Television Studios is handling production, and CBS will distribute the show.
‘Y: Marshals’ looks poised to deliver the gritty storytelling and dramatic stakes that fans have come to love, as it continues to explore themes of justice, loyalty, and redemption against the rugged backdrop of Montana.
The series premieres Sunday, March 1, 2026, at 8 p.m. on CBS, with streaming available for Paramount+ Premium subscribers live and on-demand, and for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the next day.
