First Trailer for ‘Marty Supreme’ Features Timothée Chalamet’s Bold Ping Pong Dream

Los Angeles, CA — On August 13, A24 debuted the first trailer for “Marty Supreme,” a unique film that pairs Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet with director Josh Safdie, known for his work on “Uncut Gems.” Set in the world of 1950s ping pong culture, the movie follows Marty Mauser, played by Chalamet, as he battles to achieve a dream that few believe in.

The trailer opens with Chalamet’s character standing on a hotel bed, making a phone call to a movie star played by Gwyneth Paltrow, where he humorously claims he is “something of a performer.” The narrative deepens when Marty shares a heartfelt moment with his love interest, portrayed by Odessa A’zion. He states, “I have a purpose, and if you think that’s some sort of blessing, it’s not. It means I have an obligation to see a very specific thing through, and with that obligation comes sacrifice.”

In a notable scene, Marty expresses his ambition to Kevin O’Leary, known from “Shark Tank,” declaring, “I know it’s hard to believe, but I’m telling you, this game, it fills stadiums overseas. And it’s only a matter of time before I’m staring at you from the cover of a Wheaties box.”

Scheduled for release on Christmas Day, “Marty Supreme” boasts an eclectic cast that includes musician Tyler, The Creator, magician Penn Jillette, and actress Fran Drescher. The film is directed by Safdie from a screenplay co-written with Ronald Bronstein, and produced alongside Eli Bush, Anthony Katagas, Chalamet, and A24.

A24 is also preparing to release “Highest 2 Lowest,” directed by Spike Lee and starring Denzel Washington, on August 15, with a streaming debut on Apple TV+ on September 5. The studio’s upcoming slate features films such as “Ne Zha 2,” “The Smashing Machine,” and a festival darling led by Rose Byrne.

The trailer for “Marty Supreme” promises an ambitious journey of determination and self-discovery, navigating the challenges of following a dream that others may overlook.