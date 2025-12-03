First Trailer Released for David Lowery’s Mother Mary Starring Anne Hathaway

LOS ANGELES, CA — The first trailer for David Lowery‘s highly anticipated film, “Mother Mary,” has been released, showcasing Anne Hathaway as a pop star navigating a troubled relationship with her estranged fashion designer, played by Michaela Coel.

Described as a “psychosexual pop thriller,” the film explores the complexities of fame and artistry as Mother Mary seeks out Sam, her former friend, to create a dress for her comeback performance. The movie is set against a backdrop of emotional turmoil and existential questions.

Production began in Germany in May 2023, with plans for a release in April 2026. Charli XCX and FKA twigs have contributed original music, with Hathaway providing her own vocals. In a recent interview, Hathaway characterized her character as a mix between Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift.

David Lowery, known for films like “A Ghost Story” and “Peter Pan & Wendy,” described “Mother Mary” as a “weird, weird film,” drawing inspiration from Francis Ford Coppola’s works. He noted that the film will provoke strong reactions and offer consistent surprises.

The trailer hints at a supernatural element, with scenes depicting Sam drawing a chalk circle and asking, “You think there’s something inside you? Let’s cast her out. Together.” Lowery has stated that the film is not a ghost story but involves deep emotional and spiritual themes.

Both Hathaway and Coel are poised for an eventful year ahead. Hathaway will also appear in several upcoming films, including comedy sequels and adaptations, while Coel is set to star alongside Ian McKellen in a drama that premiered at the Toronto Film Festival.

As the trailer concludes, audiences witness an intriguing blend of religious imagery and a focus on the darker side of fame. “Mother Mary” promises to be a unique journey exploring the depths of artistic expression and personal crises.