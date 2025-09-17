News
First West Nile Virus Death in Illinois Reported This Year
CHICAGO, Illinois — A suburban Cook County resident in their 60s has died from an illness related to the West Nile virus, marking the first reported death from the virus in Illinois this year, health officials announced Wednesday.
The Cook County Department of Public Health confirmed that the virus contributed to the resident’s death. However, no specific details about the community where the person lived or their identity have been released.
The West Nile virus is transmitted to humans through mosquito bites from infected mosquitoes that have fed on infected birds. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 80% of infected individuals do not exhibit symptoms.
This year, suburban Cook County has seen 33 confirmed cases of West Nile virus, which is nearly double the number from last year. Of those cases, 22 were classified as neuroinvasive, meaning the central nervous system was affected. In comparison, last year there were 19 cases and five deaths reported in suburban Cook County.
Dr. Sameer Vohra, Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, offered a warning, stating, “The year’s first death from West Nile virus in Illinois is a sobering reminder that mosquito-borne illnesses are still with us.” He emphasized the importance of taking precautions as the weather remains warm.
Health officials are advising residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites, especially those considered at higher risk, such as seniors. Dr. Kiran Joshi, a representative from the Cook County Department of Public Health, recommended using insect repellent and reducing standing water where mosquitoes breed.
Illinois reported 69 cases and 13 fatalities related to West Nile virus across the state in 2024. Officials continue to remind the public that the number of cases is likely underestimated, as many people infected do not seek medical attention.
