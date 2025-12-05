First Widespread Snowfall Hits D.C. Area on Friday Morning

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The D.C. metro area is preparing for its first widespread snowfall of the season early Friday morning, with snow expected to begin falling between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. Storm Team4 forecasts a dusting to up to 2 inches of accumulation in various spots.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the D.C. region and areas to the south, starting between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. and predicted to end around 4 p.m. However, Storm Team4 anticipates an early cancellation of the advisory as snowfall is expected to conclude before lunchtime for many locations.

Residents are advised to allow for extra travel time due to slippery roads and to consider using public transportation or working remotely if possible. Several Virginia school districts began announcing closures and delayed openings on Thursday evening.

Temperatures will hover around 30 degrees on Friday, reaching only into the low 30s, which is about 20 degrees below normal for this time of year. By Friday afternoon and evening, conditions are expected to improve, allowing for safe travel to holiday parties planned for the night.

The District Snow Team will deploy to begin pretreating roads with brine starting Thursday at 7 p.m. and will commence salting on major roadways and elevated structures at midnight. In Virginia, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced pretreatment measures for major roads, urging drivers to stay cautious and give crews room to work.

Maryland‘s State Highway Administration has also begun pretreatment, with plows spotted on interstates. In Charles County, crews are actively preparing roads in anticipation of the snowfall, while residents express mixed feelings about the impending weather.

While some areas like Frederick and Washington County in Maryland may see little to no snow, residents in lower Montgomery County and southward should prepare for increased travel time during the morning commute.