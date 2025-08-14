FirstEnergy Faces Anger Over Power Outages at Town Hall Meeting

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Hundreds of residents gathered at the Lakewood Civic Auditorium on Monday evening to voice their frustrations with FirstEnergy over frequent power outages. The utility company presented a $12.5 million infrastructure improvement plan, but many left the meeting unsatisfied.

The town hall, titled “Delivering Reliable Power to Lakewood,” came after a year marked by outages that have disrupted daily life for residents. FirstEnergy representatives acknowledged the tense atmosphere, noting they were entering “hostile” territory.

Lakewood Mayor Meghan George, who spoke during the meeting, emphasized her ongoing communication with stakeholders and her commitment to holding them accountable. She referenced ongoing investigations by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) into FirstEnergy’s infrastructure issues.

“PUCO’s investigation is ongoing, but initial findings suggest that FirstEnergy may have failed to comply with its duties,” Mayor George reported, referencing a recent correspondence from the commission.

During the presentation, FirstEnergy outlined its plan, which includes upgrading equipment and reinforcing the electric system. Sally Thomas, FirstEnergy’s Vice President of Distribution and Energy, explained the dual purpose of the meeting: sharing their improvement plan and hearing concerns.

However, public comments revealed deep anger. Residents expressed how the outages affected their health and well-being, with one woman recounting her reliance on oxygen machines. “When you give us no power and no promise to repair it quickly, you put all our lives in jeopardy,” she said.

City Councilman Tom Bullock echoed these sentiments, highlighting the financial losses residents face due to spoiled groceries. “If you lose $200 or $300 worth of food when your food budget is only $500, that’s catastrophic,” he said, prompting applause from the audience.

Others voiced their frustrations about the company’s lack of accountability, with one local business manager stating he didn’t want corporate excuses. “Just do better; get it right, get it fixed,” he insisted, emphasizing the need for reliable service.

Many residents walked out feeling unresolved, especially as FirstEnergy representatives did not issue an apology for the outages, despite several requests. When asked about previous investments, Thomas redirected the conversation to the newly announced $12.5 million plan.

This community meeting came after the company faced criticism regarding its response to the outages that plagued Lakewood and areas of West Side Cleveland, particularly during a heatwave in June that left many without power for days.

As residents await improvements, Mayor George pledged to keep pushing for accountability from the company and cooperation with PUCO to ensure better service in the future.