Fisher Cats Seek City Funding for Urgent Outfield Repairs

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats are asking the city for $150,000 to make emergency repairs to the outfield at Delta Dental Stadium. The request comes after safety issues forced the cancellation of a game against Hartford last week.

General Manager Taylor Fisher highlighted the need for the repairs, stating, “We’re coming up on the lifespan of the current outfield.” He explained this was due to a combination of normal wear and tear and a specific root zone issue that made the field unsafe for play.

The costs for repairs are estimated at over $400,000. The Fisher Cats have approximately $100,000 available from their capital expenditure fund, which means they are asking the city to split the remaining costs. “It’s just how our lease is written with the city,” said Fisher.

Mayor Jay Ruais emphasized the city’s partnership role, stating, “We wouldn’t want to see any games jeopardized as a result of that.” The Board of Aldermen‘s special committee will discuss the Fisher Cats’ request at their meeting on Tuesday, August 5.

The Fisher Cats are set to have a six-game homestand starting August 26, and Fisher expressed confidence in the grounds crew’s ability to prepare the field in time: “We are putting in a lot of work right now to make sure that our next homestand is successful.”

With the repairs, the Fisher Cats hope to ensure the safety of players and maintain their home schedule without further cancellations.