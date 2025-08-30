Business
Fisher Investments Review: Is It Right for Your Wealth Management Needs?
August 29, 2025, WASHINGTON, D.C. — Fisher Investments, a fee-only investment advisory firm, caters primarily to high-net-worth individuals with at least $1 million in investible assets. The firm offers personalized portfolio management and employs an active investment approach to help meet clients’ financial goals.
Fisher Investments assesses its offerings and fee structures as part of its services. Fees range from 1.25% to 1.50% of assets under management (AUM), with an income-only option for clients with at least $5 million, reducing fees to between 0.28% and 0.75%. For lower balances, the firm charges a higher fee of 1.50% if a portfolio falls below $900,000.
Clients benefit from a dedicated investment counselor who provides ongoing financial support. Fisher Investments focuses not only on portfolio management but also includes services like retirement, tax, and estate planning. Regular check-ins help clients stay updated on their portfolio performance.
While Fisher Investments attracts high-net-worth clients seeking a hands-off management style, it may not suit beginners or those needing comprehensive planning. The company’s fiduciary responsibility ensures that it prioritizes clients’ best interests.
Those interested can contact Fisher Investments at 800-587-5512 or schedule consultations through their website. Although investment carries risks, the firm emphasizes strong management principles and a client-centered approach.
As of June 30, 2025, Fisher Investments is trusted by over 185,000 clients worldwide. As the economy and markets evolve, many clients look to firms like Fisher Investments for guidance in navigating the complexities of personal finance.
