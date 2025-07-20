Five Facts About Dustin Poirier’s Supportive Wife Jolie

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — As former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier prepares for what might be his final fight in the Octagon, he reflects on the unwavering support of his wife, Jolie. With a history dating back to middle school, the bond between the couple has only grown stronger through the trials of both life and combat sports.

Poirier recently opened up about their relationship during interviews. He recalled a formative moment from his youth when he faced legal troubles. At the age of 10, Poirier ended up in court after an altercation left a 15-year-old with injuries. Subsequently, he found himself in juvenile detention, where Jolie reached out to him. ‘When I was in juvenile detention… she was writing me letters every week,’ Poirier said. ‘She was one of the only people who showed up for me.’ Poirier was deeply moved that she drove hours to support him when he was released.

Throughout the years, Jolie has been his number one fan. Poirier expressed gratitude for her constant support, stating, ‘She’s been with me since I didn’t have a car; she drove me to my first fight when I was 18 years old. She’s ready for me to come home.’

The couple’s ventures extend beyond the UFC. Earlier in 2023, Dustin and Jolie, alongside local investors, acquired Marcello’s Wine Mart, a beloved community establishment for over 30 years. ‘We are thrilled to continue the legacy that Gene and Carlos Todaro have created in the community,’ stated a co-owner. The wine shop frequently hosts giveaways during Poirier’s fights, further engaging with their fan base.

In the world of MMA, tensions can run high. During UFC 264, Conor McGregor made inflammatory comments about Jolie, which prompted her to respond with a visible gesture once the fight concluded. Despite the heated exchanges, Jolie has remained a steady presence in Poirier’s life.

The couple has also focused on philanthropy. Their initiative, The Good Fight Foundation, works to support local education, including gifting school supplies to students in need. Poirier serves as an athlete and advocate, while Jolie takes on the role of Vice President and Director of the foundation.

As Dustin Poirier approaches his fight against Max Holloway, he carries not only the weight of his training but also the strength of Jolie’s enduring love and support.