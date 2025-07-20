Sports
Five Facts About Dustin Poirier’s Supportive Wife Jolie
LAS VEGAS, Nevada — As former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier prepares for what might be his final fight in the Octagon, he reflects on the unwavering support of his wife, Jolie. With a history dating back to middle school, the bond between the couple has only grown stronger through the trials of both life and combat sports.
Poirier recently opened up about their relationship during interviews. He recalled a formative moment from his youth when he faced legal troubles. At the age of 10, Poirier ended up in court after an altercation left a 15-year-old with injuries. Subsequently, he found himself in juvenile detention, where Jolie reached out to him. ‘When I was in juvenile detention… she was writing me letters every week,’ Poirier said. ‘She was one of the only people who showed up for me.’ Poirier was deeply moved that she drove hours to support him when he was released.
Throughout the years, Jolie has been his number one fan. Poirier expressed gratitude for her constant support, stating, ‘She’s been with me since I didn’t have a car; she drove me to my first fight when I was 18 years old. She’s ready for me to come home.’
The couple’s ventures extend beyond the UFC. Earlier in 2023, Dustin and Jolie, alongside local investors, acquired Marcello’s Wine Mart, a beloved community establishment for over 30 years. ‘We are thrilled to continue the legacy that Gene and Carlos Todaro have created in the community,’ stated a co-owner. The wine shop frequently hosts giveaways during Poirier’s fights, further engaging with their fan base.
In the world of MMA, tensions can run high. During UFC 264, Conor McGregor made inflammatory comments about Jolie, which prompted her to respond with a visible gesture once the fight concluded. Despite the heated exchanges, Jolie has remained a steady presence in Poirier’s life.
The couple has also focused on philanthropy. Their initiative, The Good Fight Foundation, works to support local education, including gifting school supplies to students in need. Poirier serves as an athlete and advocate, while Jolie takes on the role of Vice President and Director of the foundation.
As Dustin Poirier approaches his fight against Max Holloway, he carries not only the weight of his training but also the strength of Jolie’s enduring love and support.
Recent Posts
- Five Facts About Dustin Poirier’s Supportive Wife Jolie
- Trump Announces White House Card for July 4 Amid McGregor Controversy
- Darren Till and Luke Rockhold Headline Misfits Boxing 22
- Mariners Face Astros in Crucial Game Two Showdown
- Canelo-Crawford Undercard Set to Span Two to Three Days
- Usyk Knocks Out Dubois, Becomes Undisputed Heavyweight Champion Again
- 135 Sentenced in Dagestan Airport Riot Related to Anti-Israel Protests
- Ricky Martin Steals the Show at Bad Bunny’s Puerto Rico Concert
- Pacquiao Family Reunites in Las Vegas After Four Years Apart
- Ubisoft CEO Faces Shareholder Questions on ‘Woke’ Issues at Annual Meeting
- Elehuris Montero’s Home Run Claim Debunked Amid MLB Rumors
- Thunderstorms Cause Flash Flooding in D.C. Area
- Manny Pacquiao Returns to the Ring Against Mario Barrios in Las Vegas
- Costa and Kopylov Face Off in UFC 318 Co-Main Event
- Reinier de Ridder Faces Robert Whittaker in Abu Dhabi Showdown
- Dustin Poirier praises Ilia Topuria ahead of retirement fight
- Florida Lawmaker Joe Casello Dies at 73 After Heart Attack
- Eldora Speedway Hosts 42nd Kings Royal on Saturday Night
- Corey Anderson Makes Heavyweight Debut Against Denis Goltsov
- Phish Kicks Off Chicago Run with Vibrant Setlist