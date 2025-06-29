Five Montreal Victorie Players Earn LPHF Honors Amid Expansion Changes

MONTREAL, Quebec — The Montreal Victorie’s standout performances from last season were recognized on Wednesday during the LPHF’s individual award ceremony. Five players were selected for various All-Star teams, with forward Marie-Philip Poulin and goalie Ann-Renée Desbiens making the First All-Star Team.

However, the selection of three rookie players—forward Jennifer Gardiner and defenders Cayla Barnes and Anna Wilgren—raised eyebrows as they are no longer part of the Victorie following the expansion draft. Barnes and Wilgren were picked by Seattle, while Gardiner opted to sign with Vancouver.

Barnes was the Victorie’s first-round pick in the 2024 draft and scored 13 points in 30 games during her rookie season. She quickly became a key part of Montreal’s defense. Gardiner, selected in the second round of the same draft, also had a successful rookie season with 18 points in 30 games, ranking third on the team behind Poulin and Laura Stacey. Wilgren, also a rookie, contributed nine points in 30 matches.

Poulin continued to showcase why she is considered the world’s best player, finishing the season as the league’s leading scorer with 19 goals in 30 games and fourth overall with 26 points. Desbiens concluded the season with the best goals-against average (1.86), highest save percentage (.932), and most wins (15).

Joining Poulin and Desbiens on the First All-Star Team were Hilary Knight (Boston), Sarah Fillier (New York), Sophie Jacques (Minnesota), and Renata (Toronto).