Sports
Five Montreal Victorie Players Earn LPHF Honors Amid Expansion Changes
MONTREAL, Quebec — The Montreal Victorie’s standout performances from last season were recognized on Wednesday during the LPHF’s individual award ceremony. Five players were selected for various All-Star teams, with forward Marie-Philip Poulin and goalie Ann-Renée Desbiens making the First All-Star Team.
However, the selection of three rookie players—forward Jennifer Gardiner and defenders Cayla Barnes and Anna Wilgren—raised eyebrows as they are no longer part of the Victorie following the expansion draft. Barnes and Wilgren were picked by Seattle, while Gardiner opted to sign with Vancouver.
Barnes was the Victorie’s first-round pick in the 2024 draft and scored 13 points in 30 games during her rookie season. She quickly became a key part of Montreal’s defense. Gardiner, selected in the second round of the same draft, also had a successful rookie season with 18 points in 30 games, ranking third on the team behind Poulin and Laura Stacey. Wilgren, also a rookie, contributed nine points in 30 matches.
Poulin continued to showcase why she is considered the world’s best player, finishing the season as the league’s leading scorer with 19 goals in 30 games and fourth overall with 26 points. Desbiens concluded the season with the best goals-against average (1.86), highest save percentage (.932), and most wins (15).
Joining Poulin and Desbiens on the First All-Star Team were Hilary Knight (Boston), Sarah Fillier (New York), Sophie Jacques (Minnesota), and Renata (Toronto).
Recent Posts
- High School Students Monitor Solar Storms with NASA’s Antenna Kits
- Musk’s Departure Leaves Uncertainty Over DOGE Stimulus Checks
- Kojima Discusses Japanese Actors in Death Stranding 2
- Morgan Wallen Headlines First Concert at Camp Randall Since 1997
- Investors Anticipate Economic Data Amid Stock Market Rally
- Love Island Drama: Heart Rate Challenge Fuels Feud in Villa
- Channing Tatum, Inka Williams Enjoy Low-Key Romance After Breakup
- New Details Emerge in Air India Flight 171 Crash Investigation
- Aldrich Potgieter Claims First PGA Tour Victory in Dramatic Playoff
- Kylie Page, Beloved Adult Star, Dies at Age 28
- Draymond Green Defends Jalen Green Amid Relationship Controversy
- Singer Rebekah Del Rio, Star of Mulholland Drive, Dies at 57
- Nicolas Hague Traded to Predators, Signs Extension
- Environmental Groups Challenge SeaWorld’s Fireworks Over Pollution Concerns
- Hip Hop Educators Inspire Future Leaders Through Music and Art
- Shooting Near Stonewall Inn Injures Two After NYC Pride March
- Love Island USA Issues Warning Against Cyberbullying Contestants
- Alexandra Daddario Raises Awareness for Pets Through Social Media
- Bradshaw, Roethlisberger Ranked Outside Top 10 NFL Quarterbacks
- Love Island USA Issues Serious Warning Against Cyberbullying