Five New Cast Members Join Saturday Night Live for Season 51

New York, NY — Saturday Night Live will welcome five new Featured Players as it kicks off its 51st season on October 4 at 11:30 PM ET. The fresh lineup comes after several high-profile cast departures.

Among the newcomers is Ben Marshall, currently a writer on the show who also performed as part of the comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy. He will be joined by Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska. This move is part of a strategic refresh following the exits of stars such as Heidi Gardner.

Brennan, originally from Saint Paul, Minnesota, was recognized as a Just for Laughs New Face in 2023, marking his place in the comedy scene. He expressed his excitement in an Instagram post, calling the opportunity “unreal.”

Culhane, from Altadena, California, is noted for his viral TikTok videos and regular appearances on Dropout TV. He has been part of the Los Angeles-based Upright Citizens Brigade theater.

Marshall, who hails from Savannah, Georgia, joined the SNL writing staff in 2021 and is known for his work with Please Don’t Destroy, producing several viral sketches. He commented on social media, highlighting the joy he found in collaborating with his friends and the impact of their time on the show.

Patterson, an Orlando, Florida native, is recognized for his role in Kill Tony, a popular live comedy podcast. He has an exciting upcoming role in Netflix’s 72 Hours.

Slowikowska, from Barrie, Ontario, Canada, has gained popularity for her comedic content on social media. She has also appeared in What We Do in the Shadows and expressed her excitement for the new role on her Instagram.

With this new lineup, fans can expect fresh sketches and sketches during this season’s SNL premiere. Tune in on October 4 for a night of laughs on NBC and Peacock.