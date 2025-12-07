Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Dominates Box Office with Record Opening

LOS ANGELES, CA — Blumhouse and Atomic Monster‘s sequel, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, opened as the number one film in the U.S. box office this week, bringing in an impressive $56.5 million following a Friday take of $29.8 million from 3,412 theaters. This marks the best opening ever for the first weekend of December, surpassing last year’s figures.

The movie, directed by Emma Tammi and based on the popular video game franchise created by Scott Cawthon, follows a former night guard at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza who faces off against animatronic killers. Despite a lower opening than its predecessor’s $80 million debut, industry experts anticipated this drop was expected for a sequel to a PG-13 horror film.

The opening weekend’s total also benefitted from big box office numbers from other films, including Disney’s Zootopia 2, which earned around $45 million, and Universal‘s Wicked: For Good, which added $15.6 million to its weekend total. This collaboration generated an unprecedented record of $148.6 million for the December weekend, exceeding last year’s high of $137 million.

The sequel received a B CinemaScore, while 70% of audience members surveyed by PostTrak said they would recommend it to friends, compared to 61% for the original film. Audience demographics skewed younger, with 74% of attendees under the age of 25.

Social media engagement was also significant, with the film generating a buzz across platforms like TikTok and Instagram, garnering a staggering 843 million interactions prior to its release. High-profile cast members include Josh Hutcherson, Matthew Lillard, and Elizabeth Lail, who drew impressive fan followings online.

The movie’s performance illustrates that audiences are still eager to watch films in theaters, as evidenced by the high percentage of same-day ticket purchases. Despite challenges in the post-pandemic film landscape, Five Nights at Freddy's 2 shows strong signs of box office success.