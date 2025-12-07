Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Opens Strong with $56.5 Million

LOS ANGELES, CA — Blumhouse-Atomic Monster’s latest horror film, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, debuted with an estimated opening weekend gross of $56.5 million after bringing in $29.8 million on its first day, including previews. This is the second No. 1 opening for the studio this year, following the success of Conjuring: Last Rites.

The film achieved the highest opening day for a December release ever, pushing the weekend total across the box office to a record $148.6 million. This surpasses last year’s previous record of $137 million for the same weekend. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 received a B CinemaScore, which, although lower than the first movie’s A- grade, saw a 70% definite recommendation rating from audiences.

Director Emma Tammi returned for this sequel, written by Scott Cawthon, the creator of the video game series on which the film is based. Audience engagement was notably high, with 46% of ticket purchases made the same day, indicative of strong walk-up business.

The film attracted a diverse audience, with 42% identified as Caucasian, 35% as Latino and Hispanic, 11% as Black, and 5% as Asian American. Notably, 74% of attendees were under the age of 25. Ticket sales also reveal a majority male audience at 55% compared to 45% female viewers.

Social media buzz surrounding Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 was substantial, with an estimated 843 million interactions across platforms like TikTok and Instagram, up 72% from the first film’s figures. Fan excitement was palpable, with significant engagement reflecting the franchise’s growing cultural impact.

Meanwhile, Disney’s Zootopia 2 took second place with approximately $10.2 million on Friday, projecting a weekend total of around $45 million and bringing its cumulative total to $222.4 million by the end of Sunday. Gkids’ Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution opened with an estimated $4.9 million on Friday, expected to reach nearly $10 million for the weekend.

While Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 performed well, it faced a slight downturn from its predecessor, which launched to an $80 million opening weekend last year. However, the film’s lower budget of $36 million means it can still be profitable.

As the holiday season kicks off, the success of Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 reaffirms the appeal of theatrical releases, hinting at a resurgence of audience interest in cinema during traditionally slower months.