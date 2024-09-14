Assembling a five-a-side team of Juventus legends is no easy feat. Given the long history and impressive achievements of the “Old Lady” in Serie A and international football, selecting just a few players requires thoughtful consideration. This line-up is based on how well these legends could play together in a five-a-side match, highlighting those whose versatility and skill would shine in such a setting.

Gianluigi Buffon

Since joining Juventus from Parma in 2001, Gianluigi Buffon has set records with his remarkable performances. Renowned for his agility, athleticism, and unparalleled reflexes, he has been an ideal goalkeeper for both traditional and five-a-side formats. Buffon’s leadership on and off the pitch helped Juventus reclaim their status as a football powerhouse, especially during challenging times after the 2006 relegation. His dedication throughout his career exemplifies resilience, making him a perfect choice for this team.

John Charles

John Charles is a surprising yet deserving pick. As a player who excelled in various positions, his flexibility is a significant asset. Charles started as a center-back with Leeds United and later became a renowned center-forward for Juventus. Scoring consistently during his tenure with the club, his physical presence and ability to adapt are ideal for a five-a-side game. Charles was part of the revered “Trio Magico,” and his impact on Juventus was both profound and enduring.

Michel Platini

Michel Platini, one of the most elegant players in Juventus history, brought artistry and efficiency to the midfield. Known for his ability to maintain control under pressure, Platini navigated the intricacies of mid-80s Serie A with grace. His goal-scoring ability, crafty playmaking, and precision in set-pieces make him invaluable in any format. Platini’s contributions included leading Juventus to their first European Cup triumph, marking him as a defining figure in the club’s legacy.

Alessandro Del Piero

Alessandro Del Piero spent 19 seasons at Juventus, becoming the club’s all-time leader in appearances and embodying dedication and skill. A versatile forward, Del Piero could score from distance and navigate tight defenses with ease. Despite a career-altering injury, he adapted his play style while remaining a pivotal player. His ability to inspire and perform in crucial moments, such as his standout performance against Real Madrid in 2008, highlights his enduring greatness.

Roberto Baggio

Roberto Baggio, remembered as a magician on the pitch, was a prolific scorer and the creative heart of Juventus during challenging periods. His ability to score varied goals, despite controversies about his style, is a testament to his talent. Winning the Ballon d'Or in 1993, Baggio was pivotal in Juventus’s UEFA Cup triumph against Dortmund, marking the beginning of the club’s return to success. His contributions remain significant, underlining his place among Juventus’s all-time greats.