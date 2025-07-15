Five-Star Defensive Lineman James Johnson Switches Commitment to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Five-star defensive lineman James Johnson has officially flipped his commitment from the University of Georgia to the University of Texas. Johnson, who plays for Miami (Fla.) Northwestern, previously committed to the Bulldogs in late June but kept his recruitment open.

After visiting Texas, Johnson expressed his admiration for the program. “It’s a great program so everything really stood out,” he told reporters. “I just liked how they run their defense. I went over the plays and all that, and I could fit into it well. What really stood out is Coach Baker. He’s a real genuine guy, and he really wants to recruit you and coach you, that’s what I really liked.”

The 6-foot-2.5, 285-pound lineman is currently ranked as the No. 13 defensive lineman and No. 90 overall player in the country, according to 247Sports. His impressive physicality and skills make him a highly sought-after prospect.

Johnson has been a top target for several programs, considering offers from many schools. However, the Longhorns secured his commitment after hosting him for two visits this year — once in April and again this past weekend when he opted to visit Texas instead of Syracuse.

Texas has ramped up its recruiting efforts, having recently secured commitments from several top prospects, including five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson. Johnson’s commitment marks another significant step for the program as it aims to solidify its roster for the upcoming seasons.

As Johnson prepares for his college football career, he is expected to contribute substantially, given his competitive nature and skill set. He said, “I’m excited about this new journey at Texas.”