Sports
Five-Star Defensive Lineman James Johnson Switches Commitment to Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Five-star defensive lineman James Johnson has officially flipped his commitment from the University of Georgia to the University of Texas. Johnson, who plays for Miami (Fla.) Northwestern, previously committed to the Bulldogs in late June but kept his recruitment open.
After visiting Texas, Johnson expressed his admiration for the program. “It’s a great program so everything really stood out,” he told reporters. “I just liked how they run their defense. I went over the plays and all that, and I could fit into it well. What really stood out is Coach Baker. He’s a real genuine guy, and he really wants to recruit you and coach you, that’s what I really liked.”
The 6-foot-2.5, 285-pound lineman is currently ranked as the No. 13 defensive lineman and No. 90 overall player in the country, according to 247Sports. His impressive physicality and skills make him a highly sought-after prospect.
Johnson has been a top target for several programs, considering offers from many schools. However, the Longhorns secured his commitment after hosting him for two visits this year — once in April and again this past weekend when he opted to visit Texas instead of Syracuse.
Texas has ramped up its recruiting efforts, having recently secured commitments from several top prospects, including five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson. Johnson’s commitment marks another significant step for the program as it aims to solidify its roster for the upcoming seasons.
As Johnson prepares for his college football career, he is expected to contribute substantially, given his competitive nature and skill set. He said, “I’m excited about this new journey at Texas.”
Recent Posts
- Severe Rainfall Causes Flooding Across New Jersey and Pennsylvania
- Connecticut Lottery Unclaimed Prizes Total Over $50,000
- Marla Maples Advocates for Weather Geoengineering Ban Amid Flooding Concerns
- Joe Burrow Poised for Fantasy Stardom in 2025 Season
- Arizona Baseball Aims for Omaha Return with Strong Pitching Staff
- Tropical System May Bring Flooding to Florida and Gulf Coast
- Bellingham Bells to Host All-Star Game and Community Events
- Ekaterina Alexandrova Begins Campaign at Hamburg Open
- Moeller Faces Misolic at Nordea Open with Betting Odds Favoring Misolic
- Alexandra Daddario Ditches Long Hair for Trendy Bob Cut
- Christian Bale Makes Rare Family Appearance at Dolce & Gabbana Show
- Nicolas Cage Confirms Romance with Sarah Jessica Parker from ’90s
- League of Legends Tournament Kicks Off at 2025 Esports World Cup
- Arizona Baseball Aims for Omaha Return in 2026
- 2025 MLB Draft Day 2 Highlights: Key Picks from Rounds 4-20
- Raiders Waive Quarterback Carter Bradley Ahead of Training Camp
- Diane Parry Triumphs in Thrilling Hamburg Opener at MSC Ladies Open
- Monsoon Moisture Promises Storms in Arizona’s Valley
- League of Legends Patch 25.14 Set to Revamp Champions and Gameplay
- Hot Weather Takes Center Stage in Hazard, Kentucky