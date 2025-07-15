Sports
Five-Star Linebacker Tyler Atkinson to Announce College Decision Soon
Loganville, Ga. — Five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson, ranked as the No. 9 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Rankings, is set to announce his college decision on Tuesday during a live appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. Atkinson is choosing between Clemson, Georgia, Texas, and Oregon, all of which he visited this summer.
As the top recruiter for Georgia, the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine currently favors the Bulldogs with a 32.8 percent chance of securing Atkinson’s commitment. After numerous visits, he looks forward to settling his decision and focusing on winning a national championship with his chosen school.
“I’m just taking it step by step,” Atkinson told DawgsHQ last week. “We’re just about to just take that step. I’m trying to figure out which school I want to be at for the next three to four years.”
His strong relationship with Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann plays a crucial role in his decision-making process. “Coach Schumann talks to me all the time, and the relationship with him is very good,” Atkinson stated earlier this month.
The anticipation for Atkinson’s announcement is palpable, especially considering he is regarded as one of the most significant recruits remaining in the 2026 class. Georgia’s recruiting class currently ranks No. 2 nationally with 27 commitments, but they seek to bolster their linebacker position with additional talent.
As the clock ticks towards his announcement, many fans and analysts speculate on whether Atkinson will stay close to home or venture beyond Georgia for his college career. Whatever his decision, it promises to impact the Bulldogs’ future.
