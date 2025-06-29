Five-Star Linebacker Xavier Griffin to Announce College Commitment Sunday

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin is set to announce his college commitment on Sunday at around 2:45 p.m. ET. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound athlete has narrowed his choices down to four finalists: Alabama, Florida State, Ohio State, and Texas.

Griffin, who is ranked as the No. 8 overall prospect and the top linebacker for the Class of 2026, officially visited all four schools in the past month. His recruiting journey began at Ohio State during the weekend of May 30. He then visited Alabama, widely considered the leader, on June 6, followed by a trip to Texas on June 13. He concluded his visits with a stop at Florida State on June 20.

The recruit has consistently highlighted the importance of his relationship with the coaching staff at Florida State, particularly with Coach Mike Norvell. “Florida State has stayed in the race and surprised a lot of people that they were in my final four,” Griffin said. “The relationship I have with Coach Norvell is awesome. They are building something special there with new coaches and big-time recruits.”

According to 247Sports, Alabama leads in predictions for Griffin’s commitment, but the competition remains fierce, especially from FSU. Over the past two seasons in high school, Griffin has tallied 97 tackles, 21 sacks, and three forced fumbles, though he missed some time last season due to injury.

247Sports.com Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins described Griffin as a multi-faceted defender with exceptional athleticism. “He has true sideline-to-sideline range and is capable of rushing the passer, stopping the run, and dropping back into coverage,” Ivins noted.

Griffin’s announcement on Sunday is highly anticipated as he is regarded as one of the nation’s top recruits regardless of class or position. With Alabama currently holding 14 commitments for the 2026 recruiting class, securing Griffin would be a significant boost for the Crimson Tide, which is looking to further enhance its roster.