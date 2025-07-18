Five-Star Prospect Jason Crowe Jr. Commits to Missouri Basketball

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri basketball made waves on Friday with the commitment of five-star guard Jason Crowe Jr. The 6-foot-3 prospect announced his decision during a live broadcast on CBS Sports HQ, marking a significant addition to the Tigers’ 2026 recruiting class.

Crowe, a California native, is the first player rated five stars by 247Sports to commit to a college for the 2026 cycle. He is also the first five-star recruit under fourth-year head coach Dennis Gates Jr. Crowe’s commitment is particularly historic as he could become the first five-star player to join the Tigers directly out of high school since Michael Porter Jr. in the Class of 2017.

While Crowe did not reveal a list of finalists before his commitment, he had offers from several high-profile programs, though he chose Missouri after competing with the Oakland Soldiers on the grassroots circuit. Eric Bossi, National Basketball Director for 247Sports, praised Crowe’s advanced playmaking and scoring abilities, stating, “He navigates high-ball screens with the polish of a seasoned veteran.”

Despite not taking official visits, Crowe’s decision reflects his family’s goal of making it a straightforward choice. “It has always been about finding the right fit,” Crowe said during his announcement.

The addition of Crowe signifies a strong turnaround for Missouri, which qualified for the NCAA Tournament as a No. 6 seed last season following a challenging previous year. The Tigers aim to build on this momentum with Crowe now part of their future.