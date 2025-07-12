Five-Star Tight End Kaiden Prothro Commits to Georgia Bulldogs

BOWDON, Ga. – Five-star tight end Kaiden Prothro has announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs, revealing his decision on Saturday. The 2026 recruit is currently ranked No. 29 overall in the On3 Industry Rankings and has been a top target for the Bulldogs throughout his recruitment.

Prothro, a standout at Bowdon High School, has visited several of his top choices, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, and Texas, during the summer. However, after weighing his options, he chose to stay close to home by committing to Georgia, which has a 92.7 percent chance of landing him according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.

“Georgia is just that school that is one of the top schools when you think about college football,” Prothro said in a recent interview. “You will be playing the best ball on national TV. You will most definitely get to be in the spotlight every game.”

At nearly 6-foot-6 and weighing 216 pounds, Prothro possesses a unique combination of size and speed, making him a versatile asset in the Georgia offense. The commitment adds to Georgia’s tight end roster for the 2026 class, already featuring four-star recruits Brayden Fogle and Lincoln Keyes.

Prothro has expressed that he appreciates the way Georgia’s coaches run the offense. “They have answered all my questions, and I like Coach Hartley and Coach Smart. The standard at Georgia is high,” he shared.

With Prothro’s commitment, Georgia further strengthens its 2026 recruiting class, now totaling 29 commitments. His size and skill set could make him a key player in their future offensive strategy, potentially assuming roles beyond just tight end.