Sports
Five-way Tie for Lead at 2025 Open Championship’s First Round
PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — The opening day of the 2025 Open Championship featured rain and windy conditions, resulting in a five-way tie for the lead at 4-under-par. Harris English, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jacob Skov Olesen, Haotong Li, and Christiaan Bezuidenhout all share the top spot after a challenging day of golf at Royal Portrush Golf Club.
Local favorite Rory McIlroy is in contention with a 1-under 70, despite only hitting two fairways throughout his round. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler finished just one shot behind the leaders with a 3-under 68, having also struggled with fairway hits, only finding three. Two-time major champion Jon Rahm is still in the hunt, shooting 1-under 70, placing him three shots off the lead.
English impressed with a strong finish among the afternoon group, securing his position at the top of the leaderboard. As the rain subsided, winds picked up, leading to a lengthy round that extended into the evening.
At 4-under, English shared the lead until Lucas Glover joined him after beginning his round with a quick start, making two birdies in his first seven holes. Meanwhile, Robert MacIntyre fell back to 2-under after suffering a bogey, struggling to escape a challenging lie.
Amid fluctuating scores, Bryson DeChambeau faced difficulties, finishing 3-over and missing crucial fairways. With conditions improving, he aims to regroup in the upcoming rounds.
The second round is set to begin at 1:30 a.m. ET on Friday (6:30 a.m. local time), as players prepare to navigate the demanding Portrush course once again.
