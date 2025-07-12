Five Years Since Hagia Sophia Reopened as Mosque

ISTANBUL, Turkey — It has been five years since Hagia Sophia was reopened as a mosque, reversing its status as a museum determined by a 1934 Cabinet decision. The decision occurred on July 10, 2020, after a lengthy legal battle that saw citizens passionately advocating for the change.

The historic site, originally a church for 916 years, was converted into a mosque following Istanbul‘s conquest by Sultan Mehmed II, known as “Fatih” or the Conqueror, on May 29, 1453. Sultan Mehmed performed the first Friday prayer at Hagia Sophia just days later, on June 1, 1453.

In 1934, a significant shift took place when the Council of Ministers issued Decree No. 7/1589, converting Hagia Sophia into a museum. However, in 2016, the Association for the Service of Historical Foundations and the Environment filed a lawsuit with Turkey’s Council of State to annul this decision.

On July 10, 2020, the Council of State’s 10th Chamber unanimously annulled the 1934 Cabinet decision, which sparked celebrations among citizens gathered at Hagia Sophia Square. That same day, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signed a Presidential Decree to reopen Hagia Sophia for worship, transferring it to the Directorate of Religious Affairs.

The decree, which was read during a General Assembly session by Turkish Grand National Assembly Deputy Speaker Celal Adan, received prolonged applause from Parliament members. The mosque, known as “Ayasofya-i Kebir Cami-i Şerifi,” officially reopened for prayer on July 24, 2020, after 86 years, with President Erdoğan in attendance.