FKA Twigs Settles Lawsuit Against Shia LaBeouf Over Abuse Claims

LOS ANGELES, CA — English musician FKA Twigs has reached a private settlement with actor Shia LaBeouf, concluding a lawsuit in which she accused him of sexual battery and abuse. The terms of the settlement remain confidential.

The lawsuit, filed by Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Barnett, detailed a pattern of alleged physical and emotional abuse during their relationship from 2018 to 2019. Barnett claimed that LaBeouf knowingly exposed her to a sexually transmitted infection and physically assaulted her on multiple occasions.

On Monday, Barnett’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice, preventing Twigs from refiling the claims in the future. “Committed to forging a constructive path forward, we have agreed to settle our case out of court,” the joint statement from both legal teams said. “While the details of the settlement will remain private, we wish each other personal happiness, professional success, and peace in the future.”

The lawsuit had been pending for several years, marked by disputes over evidence, including text messages. It was scheduled to go to trial in September 2025. Barnett originally sought $10 million in damages.

During a 2020 interview with the New York Times, Barnett described her experiences with LaBeouf, stating, “What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I’ve ever been through in the whole of my life.” She emphasized that even successful artists can be victims of domestic abuse.

LaBeouf has publicly denied all allegations of wrongdoing. In previous statements, he acknowledged his past behaviors, saying, “I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations.”

The case came to light amid broader conversations about abuse in the entertainment industry, raising awareness of such issues faced by many individuals.