Entertainment
FKA Twigs Settles Lawsuit Against Shia LaBeouf Over Abuse Claims
LOS ANGELES, CA — English musician FKA Twigs has reached a private settlement with actor Shia LaBeouf, concluding a lawsuit in which she accused him of sexual battery and abuse. The terms of the settlement remain confidential.
The lawsuit, filed by Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Barnett, detailed a pattern of alleged physical and emotional abuse during their relationship from 2018 to 2019. Barnett claimed that LaBeouf knowingly exposed her to a sexually transmitted infection and physically assaulted her on multiple occasions.
On Monday, Barnett’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice, preventing Twigs from refiling the claims in the future. “Committed to forging a constructive path forward, we have agreed to settle our case out of court,” the joint statement from both legal teams said. “While the details of the settlement will remain private, we wish each other personal happiness, professional success, and peace in the future.”
The lawsuit had been pending for several years, marked by disputes over evidence, including text messages. It was scheduled to go to trial in September 2025. Barnett originally sought $10 million in damages.
During a 2020 interview with the New York Times, Barnett described her experiences with LaBeouf, stating, “What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I’ve ever been through in the whole of my life.” She emphasized that even successful artists can be victims of domestic abuse.
LaBeouf has publicly denied all allegations of wrongdoing. In previous statements, he acknowledged his past behaviors, saying, “I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations.”
The case came to light amid broader conversations about abuse in the entertainment industry, raising awareness of such issues faced by many individuals.
Recent Posts
- New Documentary Explores Jussie Smollett’s Hoax Hate Crime Incident
- Red Sox Host Dodgers in Key Matchup at Fenway Park
- No Parking on Downtown Bangor Streets for Line Painting Monday
- Michael Irvin Rallies Cowboys Amid Trevon Diggs’ Contract Concerns
- AEW Collision Features Title Matches This Saturday in Chicago
- Cruz Azul Hosts León in Intense League Clash on Saturday Night
- Hafthor Bjornsson to Compete at 2025 World Deadlift Championships
- Jarren Duran Remains a Red Sox Fixture Amid Trade Rumors
- Xavier Bartlett Trends Amid Crucial T20I Matches in 2025
- CNN Anchor Fails to Acknowledge Live Backflip Incident on Gutfeld!
- Red Bulls Face Chicago Fire with Playoff Hopes on the Line
- World’s Smallest Snake Rediscovered After Two Decades in Barbados
- Austin Hill’s Late Crash Sparks Controversy in Pennzoil 250
- A Look Back at the Legendary Careers of Kirk and Michael Douglas
- Connor Zilisch Hints at 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Plans in Indianapolis
- Manchester United Draws 0-0 in Pre-season Opener Against Leeds United
- Seattle Sounders Face Atlanta United in Key MLS Matchup
- Charlotte FC Hosts Toronto FC in Eastern Conference Clash
- Cienciano Faces Universitario in Crucial Clausura Clash
- Peacemaker’s New Season Features Terrifying Monster on HBO Max