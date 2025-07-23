News
FKA Twigs and Shia LaBeouf Settle Abuse Lawsuit Privately
LOS ANGELES, California — British singer-songwriter FKA Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, and Hollywood actor Shia LaBeouf have reached a confidential settlement in Barnett’s 2020 abuse lawsuit.
The two parties announced the settlement in a joint statement from their lawyers, indicating they aim to move forward and leave the past behind. “Committed to forging a constructive path forward, we have agreed to settle our case out of court,” the statement said. It also mentioned that the details of the agreement would remain private.
The lawsuit, which accused LaBeouf of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse, had been pending for five years. Barnett filed to dismiss all claims against LaBeouf with prejudice, meaning she cannot refile them in the future. A trial that was initially scheduled for last year was postponed.
In the past, LaBeouf denied many allegations but acknowledged the hurt he had caused. LaBeouf described his behavior as abusive, admitting, “I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt.”
Barnett’s allegations included claims of verbal harassment escalating to physical abuse, such as incidents of strangulation and being thrown against a car during arguments. She has previously spoken about the mental toll of the relationship, saying she endured long-term effects including PTSD.
Despite the traumatic experiences, Barnett continues her artistic pursuits, releasing her latest album, Eusexua, earlier this year. LaBeouf’s most recent film role was in the drama Henry Johnson.
The parties involved wish each other well going forward as they seek to move past their troubled relationship.
Recent Posts
- Yankees Explore Three-Team Trade for Key Infield Help
- Santos and Internacional Clash in Crucial Brasileirao Match
- Alijah Arenas Recovers and Commits to USC After Near-Fatal Crash
- Wilmington Series Hightown Returns to Netflix After Year-Long Hiatus
- Red Sox Eye Trade Moves as Deadline Approaches
- Sean Strickland Suspended Indefinitely After MMA Altercation in Las Vegas
- Santos Faces Internacional in Tense Brasileirao Clash Tonight
- Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Reflect on Their Connection
- Frank Fabra Returns as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán
- Taylor Rooks Shares Stunning Wedding Photos with NBA Stars
- Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Celebrate Long-Lasting Love at Film Festival
- Texas Father Deployed to Frontlines After Moving Family to Russia
- Twins Consider Trading Harrison Bader Before Deadline
- Phillies’ Sánchez Dominates Red Sox in Historic Catcher’s Interference Win
- Sydney Chandler Absent from ‘Alien: Earth’ Cover Shoot Amid Health Issues
- Scottie Scheffler Leads The Open Championship After Two Rounds
- Packers Report Record Revenue Ahead of President’s Retirement
- Skaneateles Lake Swimmer Completes 16-Mile Challenge in 9 Hours
- XRP Surges as U.S. House Discusses Crypto Legislation
- North Carolina Alumni Shine in Premier Lacrosse League Weekend