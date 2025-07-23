FKA Twigs and Shia LaBeouf Settle Abuse Lawsuit Privately

LOS ANGELES, California — British singer-songwriter FKA Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, and Hollywood actor Shia LaBeouf have reached a confidential settlement in Barnett’s 2020 abuse lawsuit.

The two parties announced the settlement in a joint statement from their lawyers, indicating they aim to move forward and leave the past behind. “Committed to forging a constructive path forward, we have agreed to settle our case out of court,” the statement said. It also mentioned that the details of the agreement would remain private.

The lawsuit, which accused LaBeouf of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse, had been pending for five years. Barnett filed to dismiss all claims against LaBeouf with prejudice, meaning she cannot refile them in the future. A trial that was initially scheduled for last year was postponed.

In the past, LaBeouf denied many allegations but acknowledged the hurt he had caused. LaBeouf described his behavior as abusive, admitting, “I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt.”

Barnett’s allegations included claims of verbal harassment escalating to physical abuse, such as incidents of strangulation and being thrown against a car during arguments. She has previously spoken about the mental toll of the relationship, saying she endured long-term effects including PTSD.

Despite the traumatic experiences, Barnett continues her artistic pursuits, releasing her latest album, Eusexua, earlier this year. LaBeouf’s most recent film role was in the drama Henry Johnson.

The parties involved wish each other well going forward as they seek to move past their troubled relationship.