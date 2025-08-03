Flamengo Aims to Maintain Brasileirão Lead Against Ceará

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Flamengo steps onto the field this Sunday to defend its lead in the Brasileirão. They face Ceará at Castelão at 6:30 PM, in a match that is part of the 18th round of the tournament.

The last time Flamengo played in Fortaleza, they made a memorable mark in 2019 with a stunning bicycle goal from Arrascaeta. This victory not only secured them the top spot in the league but also paved the way for their historical title win that season.

During that match, Flamengo scored three goals—with contributions from players Pablo Marí, Gabigol, and Arrascaeta. Under coach Jorge Jesus, the team ascended to the Brasileirão’s first position in the 16th round and held onto it, culminating in a record 90-point season.

Currently managed by Filipe Luís, Flamengo regained the lead this season in the 17th round with 36 points. This comes after fluctuating in performance earlier in the season, where they had briefly lost their top position.

Looking back, only three players from the 2019 squad remain: Arrascaeta, Bruno Henrique, and Filipe Luís. The last encounter as away players against Ceará didn’t go as planned for Flamengo, suffering a 2-0 defeat in 2020, while the teams settled for draws in 2021 and 2022.

This upcoming match presents an opportunity for Flamengo to secure its fourth consecutive victory in the current Brasileirão season, a feat they’ve accomplished twice earlier, including wins against Vitória, Grêmio, and Juventude.

In the 2018 season, Flamengo once again claimed leadership against Ceará, marking another crucial game in their recent history. In that match, Vini Jr., then just 17, scored two goals, alongside a contribution from Diego Ribas, who has since expressed his memories of the passionate fanbase.

Despite facing protests and tensions in prior seasons, the players are gearing up for a strong performance at Castelão. The outcome of this match is crucial as Flamengo seeks to maintain its position at the top of the Brasileirão.