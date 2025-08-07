Flamengo, Atlético-MG Clash in Historic Copa do Brasil Match

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — Flamengo and Atlético-MG are set to face off on July 31, 2025, at 9:30 PM local time in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil Round of 16 at Maracanã Stadium. This matchup promises high tension as both teams eye progression in the tournament.

The historic rivalry has been reignited, especially after the Flamengo’s victory in the 2024 final against Atlético-MG. Ahead of this encounter, over 60,000 fans are expected, showcasing the passion surrounding this fixture. The game will be broadcast live on Globo, SporTV, Premiere, and Prime Video, with Raphael Claus officiating.

Flamengo enters the match after a recent 1-0 victory against Atlético-MG in the Brazilian Championship, placing them at the top of the league as the Galo struggles in 13th position. Flamengo’s coach, Filipe Luís, aims to use the home advantage to secure a strong lead.

Since their first clash in 1971, the two clubs have faced each other 92 times, with Flamengo winning 38, Atlético-MG 33, and 21 matches ending in a draw. In the Copa do Brasil, Flamengo leads with five wins out of eight encounters against Atlético-MG.

The Flamengo lineup features players like Rossi, Léo Ortiz, and Arrascaeta. However, they face notable absences due to injuries, including Pulgar and Danilo. Meanwhile, Atlético-MG, led by coach Cuca, will rely on Everson, Hulk, and Rony to make an impact despite the suspension of Lyanco.

Both teams are looking to advance further in this prestigious knockout competition. Flamengo aims for its fifth Copa do Brasil title, while Atlético-MG seeks to reclaim the trophy they last lifted in 2021. This first leg will be crucial for setting the tone before traveling to Belo Horizonte for the second leg on August 6.