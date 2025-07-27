Flamengo and Atlético-MG Clash in Crucial Match Tonight

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — Flamengo will face Atlético-MG tonight at 8:30 PM (Brasília time) at Maracanã Stadium, in a key match for the 17th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro.

This game is particularly significant as it marks the first of three encounters between the two teams over the coming days. The other two matches are set to be played in the Copa do Brasil, which will include home-and-away fixtures.

Flamengo, intent on reclaiming its top position in the league, is entering the match energized by recent victories. Coach Filipe Luís aims to field a strong lineup despite missing key players like Pulgar, Alex Sandro, Ayrton Lucas, Plata, Michael, and Danilo due to injuries. Additionally, Wesley has been transferred to Roma, adding to the team’s challenges.

In contrast, Atlético-MG comes into this match looking to recover from two consecutive losses. The team stands at 10th place in the league standings but found renewed hope after a dramatic penalty shootout victory to reach the Copa Sul-Americana’s round of 16. However, unresolved issues regarding player salaries continue to cast a shadow over the team’s morale.

Coach Cuca will not have the services of Lyanco and Dudu, both suspended, and other confirmed absentees include Arana, Iseppe, Patrick, Caio Maia, and Cadu, which may prompt a revision of the team’s lineup.

Tonight’s match will be aired live on SporTV and Premiere. The starting lineups for both teams are as follows:

Flamengo: Rossi; Varela, Léo Ortiz, Léo Pereira, and Viña; Everton Araújo, Jorginho, and Arrascaeta; Luiz Araújo, Everton Cebolinha, and Bruno Henrique.

Atlético-MG: Everson; Natanael, Rômulo, Júnior Alonso, and Caio Paulista; Alan Franco, Gabriel Menino, Igor Gomes, and Gustavo Scarpa; Hulk and Rony.